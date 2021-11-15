Chesterfield HC complete late comeback win

Chesterfield celebrated a brilliant win at the weekend.

With only five minutes remaining Chesterfield were trailing 2-1 but pulled off an unlikely victory thanks to strikes from Mexican duo Jorge Aguilar and Alex Sandoval.

The home side took an early lead, only to be pegged back when Alex Sandoval rounded off a superb counter attack to level the scores going into half time.

In the second half Whitley Bay retook the lead with just under fifteen minutes to go, only for Chesterfield to snatch all three points at the death.

Captain Jon Moores said: “This was always going to be a tough fixture so to come away with a win is massive for us.

"Every single person involved with the squad contributed.