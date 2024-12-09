Chesterfield Golf Club celebrates most successful junior year in their 127 year history

It has been a season of success for Chesterfield Golf Club junior member Eva Myers.

You might be forgiven for thinking there was something in the water at Chesterfield Golf Club.

That is because the club’s younger members have made 2024 the most successful junior year in the club’s 127-year history – including the crowning of an English Schools’ Champion from within their ranks.

Here we look at the tale of the club’s stunning trophy haul…

Shooting star Eva firmly on the international golf map

Eva Myers captained England to victory against Wales.

The star of young golfer Eva Myers is rising at an astonishing rate and has led to international recognition.

Sixteen-year-old Eva’s trophy haul during 2024 has been stunning and is testament to the hard work and dedication which she puts into improving her game.

The Chesterfield Golf Club member began the year by being crowned Derbyshire Schools’ Champion. She followed this up with victory in the Midland Schools’ Championships at Trentham Park Golf Club, leading to qualification for the English Schools’ Championship Finals.

During the finals at Stanmore Golf Club in Middlesex, Eva didn’t just win, she smashed the adult course record with a stunning afternoon score of 69 to win the 36-hole competition by five shots.

Eva Myers’ trophy haul has been record-breaking during 2024.

But Eva wasn’t done. The success led to her appointment as Captain of the England Schools’ team for a fixture versus Wales at Stoke Rochford Golf Club. Not only did she win plaudits for her leadership of the team as it secured a 13-8 victory, but Eva scorched to success in both of her games – winning her morning foursomes game alongside partner Emily Dixon by 7&5, and her afternoon singles match against the Wales captain Alicia Kelly by 7&6. At the time, Eva was an incredible five-under-par gross for the 12 holes she’d played.

At the age of 15 she was crowned Derbyshire Ladies’ Matchplay Champion for the second year running. During the run of success, Eva reached a playing handicap index of -1.8 and usurped Solheim Cup superstar Mel Reid to become the youngest girl to be awarded their adult Derbyshire county colours.

She’s now a member of the England regional squad and is already on the radar of the American colleges which recruit top young players from across the globe to join their scholarship programmes.

It could lead to making a living out of the game as a professional golfer and is a far cry from first picking up a golf club as a seven-year-old, but Eva’s feet remain firmly on the ground. After all, she’s yet to complete her GCSE examinations!

Chesterfield Golf Club’s Archie Cole is crowned Derbyshire Schools’ Champion.

Eva, a pupil at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, said: “I just love playing golf. If I’m not playing golf, I’m at the gym doing the routines I need to improve my golf or thinking about the next time I can play golf!

“I worked really hard last winter because I was determined to improve my game, so to do so well this year has been great. I feel like I’ve made 18-months’ of progress within six months.

“I’ve made big strides in my short game and have taken on board a lot of the Bob Rotella way of thinking to improve the way I approach the game mentally. That has been really helpful and carding a bogey no longer seems like the end of the world!”

If there was ever evidence of Eva’s new-found mental fortitude, it came in the England Champion of Champions event at Woodhall Spa Golf Club. Having struggled to find her form during the 36-hole competition against adults, Eva was languishing down the field. Remarkably, she birdied four of the final six holes to catapult herself into a sixth-placed finish. It is thought this show of maturity helped put her at the forefront of England selectors’ thinking.

Three out of five Derbyshire Junior Captain’s will come from Chesterfield Golf Club in 2025 (left-right) Jamie Hunt, Under 14s Captain, Olivia Barker-Sabido, Girls Scratch Team Captain, and Benjamin Wharton, Under16s Captain

“I thought, I’m not having this. I know I’m not playing well, but I need to hang in there. Things just went right over the closing stretch of holes and I was pleased with my eventual finishing position, given what a struggle it had been,” Eva explained.

“I’m now part of the England Regional Squad, which is great, I love it and it is really helpful to my development but Chesterfield is recognised as being in the West Midlands region. With my main golf coach being based in York, it means there is loads of travelling and I’m reliant on my parents. They’re amazing and without their support I simply wouldn’t be able to do what I do or have had the success which I have. I’m very grateful.”

Enjoyment is the key in junior pathway

Home is where the heart is for England Schools’ Captain Eva Myers.

There’s nowhere she’d rather be practicing her skills than at Chesterfield Golf Club – and it is easy to see why among such a vibrant junior section, with over 50 members of all abilities.

“It’s amazing,” said Eva, adding: “I made friends when I first came to the club around eight years ago, we’ve enjoyed learning together and I have many of the same good friends now.”

Members of Chesterfield Golf Club Junior Section relax in front of the clubhouse after a day on the course,

In the school summer holidays mum or dad, Laura or Steve, will drop Eva off at the club early in the morning and collect her at the day’s end.

“Everyone at the club has been nothing but supportive,” said Steve, adding: “It’s a really safe environment for Eva and her fellow juniors to be in and she loves being there. They learn so much from being around adults – it is far from being just about golf.

“The junior section – led by junior organiser John Barker – is absolutely outstanding. I can’t speak highly enough of the experience which we continue to have with Eva.”

Chesterfield Golf Club has a very clear pathway for junior development. It’s professional coaching team visit local schools to pique young people’s interest in starting golf. On joining the club, they enjoy group coaching sessions on the club’s short Academy Course, before progressing to the main 18-hole course, first from forward tees to shorten the holes, then on to the full course.

And Eva’s success during 2024 should not come as any surprise. Fellow Chesterfield Golf Club junior member successes include:

Victory in the North Derbyshire Golf Sixes Championship for pre-handicap players for the fifth time in six years, The club’s first string being crowned Derbyshire Junior League winners, with its second-string runners-up, Sixth placed nationally in the Junior Champion of Champions, Derbyshire Schools’ Champion Archie Cole, Derbyshire Girls’ Matchplay Champion, Gabby Auld, Nine juniors representing Derbyshire at different age group levels and three of the five Derbyshire junior Captains for 2025 to come from Chesterfield Golf Club.

Underpinning this success is the superb professional team of Jon Stacey, Ben Wyatt and Jenson Whitham, who all provide group and individual lessons at subsidised rates for junior golfers.

If you are interested in joining your youngsters, please contact the club on 01246 279256 or email: [email protected]