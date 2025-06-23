Chesterfield fighter Liam Dring claims comfortable win
Chesterfield's Light flyweight Liam Dring (10-1-0) stept into the ring against Frenchman Teddy Fernandes De Araujo (3-6-0) in an 8 round contest and claimed a comfortable win.
Dring was by far the better fighter on the boxing show at Alfreton Leisure Centre, with Dring winning every round. At the end of the contest the referee scored it at 80-72.
In the top of the bill fight for the Midlands super welterweight title Eastwood's Jack Mantell 7-0-2 was fighting Coventry's Amir Abubaker 8-0-0.
Undefeated Abubaker proved to be the stronger fighter. Abubaker stopping Mantell in the fourth round after Mantell was knocked down and the referee stepped in to save Mantell from further punishment.
