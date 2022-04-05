Chesterfield father and son to be among the racers at Darley Moor opener

Once again, the Club Championship will be contested over eight rounds, including two ‘double header’ weekends in July and October.

Saturday’s Test Day will get underway at 9am before round one of the DMMCRRC Championship takes place on Sunday with a number of local riders taking part as well as plenty of Darley Moor regulars, champions (both reigning and former champions) and even a multiple Stars at Darley winner.

David Bradley from Matlock is the reigning and multiple Classic & Forgotten Era 1300cc Champion and will be defending his title once more, as will Chesterfield’s Mark Brailsford, the reigning and multiple Honda CB500 & Suzuki Bandit Champion.

Freddy Oakley with dad Graham, grandad Graham Snr and EMRA trophies.

Freddy Oakley from Chesterfield is the reigning Junior Class B Champion and is entered for the Lightweight class, fresh from winning the first two races of the EMRA Championship last weekend.

Freddy’s dad, Graham, will defend his Forgotten Era 250 Champion title too.

For this season there has been no price increase so spectators will pay the same price as last season; Advance ticket prices for adults £13, seniors £10 or on the day prices of £16 and £12, respectively.

Round two will take place on May 15, round three on June 12, rounds four and five on July 2 and 3, round six on September 11, and rounds seven and eight on October 8 and 9 along with the Stars of Darley.