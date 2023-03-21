Chesterfield ensure third spot with impressive wins​

Starting with the visit of second-placed Sheffield Bankers on Thursday night, and ending with a superb performance at league leaders Sheffield Hallam, Chesterfield showed great resilience to record back to back wins.

Against Sheffield Bankers, the visitors dominated for the first half and went in a goal up despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Tom Bendy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total turnaround in the second half saw skipper Jon Moores net from a penalty corner to level the scores, before Mexican international Alex Sandoval grabbed the winner in the dying minutes to spark wild celebrations.

Alex Sandoval celebrates his goal against Sheffield Hallam. Photo by Chris Moores.

Saturday saw Chesterfield make the short trip to champions-elect Sheffield Hallam, a side with an unbeaten run stretching back to September prior to the game.

The away side took the lead through Moores, before being pegged back soon after, but Sandoval struck right on half time to give his side a 2-1 lead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moores fired in his second of the game to give Chesterfield some breathing space at 3-1. Sandoval then put the icing on the cake late on for his second of the match, leaving the final score 4-1.

Chesterfield coach Christian Battye was clearly happy with the week.

He said: “After the last match [the 5-4 defeat at Whitley Bay] the lads were low on confidence and a bit shell shocked. The great thing is they were able to have honest, open conversations with each other about what they could do better. It was a case of going back to basics and working harder than the opposition. Good honest effort and determination if you like.

“We weren’t in the game in the first half against Bankers, it took immense mental and physical effort to turn the momentum. For me it was the was the best win we’ve had all season. The result and performance gave them all a huge boost going into the game at Sheffield Hallam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Saturday we knew we wouldn’t see much of the ball, but also to be comfortable with that. I was so pleased with the maturity and calmness we showed under incredible pressure. The boys should take pride in what they’ve done this week.”