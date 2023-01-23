Goalscorer, Luke Spyra. Photo credit - Shaun Hardwick.

In the afternoon game, Chesterfield 4s played out a 1-1 draw against Sheffield 7, in sunny but cold conditions.

The game was evenly balanced throughout, but it was Sheffield who took the lead first. A shot on target was deflected off a defender's wrong footing the Chesterfield keeper, Regan Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield were unlucky not to equalise, when Chay Brown's first time deflection was expertly saved by Sheffield's keeper.

However the Chesterfield pressure eventually paid off and it was former 4s captain, Luke Spyra, who brought Chesterfield level. As the ball broke from an initial shot and clearance, Luke's clever lob over the stranded goalkeeper got the 4s back in the match.

At half-time both teams would have thought they had a chance for the win. In the second half, Chesterfield had chance after chance but couldn't find the winner. Sheffield had their keeper to thank as he made numerous close range saves and kept them in the game, in a man of the match performance.

4s Captain, Steve Lord said: "I was really pleased with the improvements from the team. We're starting to enjoy our hockey again, trusting each other and supporting too.

Advertisement Hide Ad