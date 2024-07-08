Chesterfield Cricket Club volunteers, left to rignt, Paul Bennett, Steve Billington, Mick Johnson and Steve McCarroll at the Queen's Park tea bar

Queen's Park was rocking as a capacity crowd lapped up a spectacular finale to the week-long Chesterfield Cricket Festival.

Sold-out notices were posted the day before Derbyshire Falcons' action-packed Vitality Blast T20 victory over Yorkshire Vikings.

It was the sort of show that would have demanded an encore in different settings - and that is what Chesterfield Cricket Club chairman Nigel Mallender is hoping to provide in future years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is fabulous," said Mallender as he looked out over row upon row of spectators along the grass bank on the bandstand side of the ground.

The crowd of about 5,000 helped to create an atmosphere possible only at a venue where the fans are so close to the action.

Mallender is now looking at possible options for bringing high-profile matches to the ground more frequently. He is encouraged by what happened this year.

Derbyshire's T20 victory gave them revenge for Yorkshire's triumph in the County Championship match that launched this BRM Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandwiched between those two clashes was a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy tie in which Southern Vipers beat another top women's side The Blaze.

Mallender said of the Championship game: "We had a healthy crowd, it was well organised and the pitch was given another good mark.

"For Yorkshire to score 450 shows that it was a good wicket. It was only the 14th time this season that a side has gained maximum points in the County Championship."

Transforming a park into a venue for elite professional sport is not a straightforward task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people might think it's just a matter of putting out some chairs," said Mallender. "But it is a monumental operation to put on first-class cricket here.

"Everything has to be moved from Derby - the hospitality, infrastructure, ground equipment and cameras."

The festival also means many hours of hard work for a dedicated group of volunteers from Chesterfield Cricket Club.

Over the five days their roles included operating the scoreboard, helping the groundstaff, serving drinks at the Pavilion bar and car-park stewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers also laid on a breakfast bar and two meals for up to 60 players and officials each day plus preparing the freshly-filled rolls to go alongside the cakes and drinks on the spectators' tea-bar.

A team of about 50 were involved over the Festival with some taking annual leave from work to help.

Mallender said: "They are here from daft o'clock in the morning until late in the evening, working to showcase the Club and the ground. They have Chesterfield Cricket Club running through their veins."The BRM Festival is a partnership between the Chesterfield Club, Derbyshire County Cricket Club, Chesterfield Borough Council and the Friends of Queen's Park Cricket.

Apart from the 18 county headquarters, the number of grounds staging first-class cricket has reduced drastically in recent years. But the Chesterfield Festival continues to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blaze will be back in the Park to face Central Sparks on Friday, September 6.

But Mallender is looking to the future and what other matches might be attracted to the ground. He is mindful of the complexities of fixture scheduling and how many days the volunteers can manage.