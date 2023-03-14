Chesterfield celebrate their Division Three title success​

​The team enjoyed an extremely successful season, being unbeaten throughout the campaign and confirmed as league winners with three games still to play.

Captain Heather Staton is very proud of the team.

She said: “I always knew we have the skills to win, it was just a case of everyone believing they could do it and above all great teamwork.”

Chesterfield have enjoyed an unbeaten season.

The team have scored 58 goals to date, top goal scorer being Lindsay Gregory with 14, while in joint second place are Kiera Henman and Georgia Fathers with eight each and then Lauren Walton with seven.

A big strength of the squad is the fact that the goals have been spread over 11 players, making Chesterfield tricky opponents with so much talent throughout the squad.

A squad of 18 players contributed to the successful season, which included eight players being under the age of 18.

Staton added: The adults in the squad were amazingly supportive to the younger players throughout the season, ensuring they had a good balance and excellent development for the future.”

The team had been playing well all season but knew they couldn’t take anything for granted and there were a few close games that could easily have escaped them, one against Selby away in October, a close 1-0 win with Beth Davies sneaking the goal.

Another notable match was a 1-1 draw against Tadcaster at home where they could not break the opposition down and had to settle for a frustrating draw.

The last match, in which they gained promotion, was away to Sheffield Bankers.

It was a very close and tense affair, with some late consistent pressure from Chesterfield, and Ruth Elliot managed to see them home with a 1-0 win.

It’s hopefully now onwards and upwards for the Chesterfield 1st first team, a truly stunning season and thoroughly well deserved.