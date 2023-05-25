​Chesterfield CC to stream their home matches online

​All of the Club's first and second-team home matches are being streamed live on the internet and recordings of past games will also be available.

It is all thanks to a live streaming service, provided by NV Play, in which the Club have invested.

A special camera is installed on the balcony of the Park's cricket pavilion on matchdays.

Chesterfield Cricket Club vice-chairman Tim Kirk, left, and chairman Nigel Mallender with the live-stream camera

In addition to streaming ball-by-ball action, the coverage includes up-to-date scorecards, video analysis and a highlights package.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "Given the stature of the Club and with us hosting first-class and high-profile games, we were probably a little bit behind the times by not having this available previously.

"But it’s a fantastic additional facility we are pleased to now offer our membership, sponsors and anyone interested in Chesterfield cricket.

"It means, for example, the family and friends in Australia of James La Brooy, our overseas player, will be able to watch him in action at Queen's Park."

The recordings will also help the Club's coaches improve the techniques of Chesterfield's players.

In addition, it provides scope for further revenue for the Club through advertising and sponsorship.

Mallender said: "This new initiative has been possible through the generous support of two of the Club's sponsor partners - Bio8 Industrial, who have supported the purchase of the new equipment, and Addooco IT, who have played a pivotal part in its set-up and configuration.

"My grateful thanks go to Andy Hiron of Bio8 and Paul Walters of Addooco."

Anyone wanting to watch the action can access it through the matches section of the Club's website www.chesterfield.play-cricket.com. Alternatively, log on to the Club's YouTube channel.

Mallender said: "We are confident the new streaming service will help us reach more people than ever before and in turn help considerably towards raising awareness of Queen's Park and Chesterfield Cricket Club.

