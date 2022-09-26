Chesterfield CC looking to strengthen squad for 2023

Chairman Nigel Mallender (centre), with vice-chairmen David Bacon (left) and Tim Kirk, is looking to a bright future for Chesterfield.

The Cricket Club's chairman Nigel Mallender said: "We are looking to recruit a strong overseas player and we're already talking to two or three players.

"We are also hoping to make a couple of other key signings and appoint a Club player-coach."

The Queen's Park Club finished sixth in the 12-strong Division One of the Derbyshire County League, having been relegated from the Premier Division on the final day of the 2021 campaign.

Mallender said: "The first team started poorly and I think that was partly a hangover from the end of the previous season.

"But, from about halfway through the season, we picked up big time and, if we had played like that from the start, we would have been right up there. I'd hope we could have a really good go at a promotion push next year.

"The seconds had a disappointing season and that had a knock-on for the third team. A lot of that was down to availability. When they had full sides out, they were a match for the strongest teams in their divisions."

New captain Harry Wilmott led the way with the bat, hitting 693 League runs, and Alex Hibbert and Luke Westwell also topped 500 .

Ben Slater, a graduate from the Queen's Park junior programme who now opens the batting for Nottinghamshire, hit three centuries in four appearances and Mallender said: "Ben remains a massive part of our Club and keen to play for Chesterfield whenever his county commitments permit.”

The top individual performer was Yannick Leonard, who supplemented his 427 runs with 57 wickets.

That is a record for a Chesterfield bowler since the Club joined the Derbyshire League in 1999, beating Josh Savage's 53 in 2017. The left-arm spinner proved a master of flight and control and Mallender is hoping he will be available again next year.

The Club can also take great encouragement from the performances of their juniors. The under-19s won the Derbyshire Cup and finished runners-up in the East Midlands regional competition while the under-11s won their League and were Cup runners-up.

Reflecting on all the playing performances, Mallender said: "We've so many good youngsters coming through our junior section, the future looks really bright."

Mallender is also delighted by the number of volunteers who work so tirelessly for the Club, including vice-chairmen David Bacon and Tim Kirk who play hugely important roles.

Looking ahead approximately £5,000 is going to be spent over the next few weeks on improvements to the square and the Club are also hoping to have a new watering system installed for next season. So it is going to be a busy winter at Queen's Park.

But the Club's immediate thoughts are on a special ceremony due to take place at 1pm on Saturday (1st) when a plaque in honour of former chairman, the late Mike Taylor, will be unveiled in the Park.