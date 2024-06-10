Chesterfield CC deliver knock-out blows in cup competitions

Ben Kingham and Kemira Wijenayake shared a century stand for Chesterfield.

Chesterfield produced power-packed performances to land two knock-out blows in cricket cups.

They thrashed Alfreton by 92 runs in the first round of the County T20 and South Wingfield by 49 runs in the OJ Jackson 100-ball competition.

Both are huge margins of victory over the shorter formats.

The two games followed similar patterns with Chesterfield producing dynamic batting displays and driving home their advantage by taking a stack of early wickets.

Ben Kingham and Kemira Wijenayake gave Chesterfield an iron grip on the game at Alfreton by sharing an opening stand of 122 in 12 overs.

The tall, left-handed Kingham swung his long arms to launch a series of big drives down the ground, hitting five sixes on his way to 66 off 42 balls.

On his arrival from Sri Lanka, Wijenayake has quickly established himself as a key member of Chesterfield's bowling attack with his off-spin. This knock was his first major contribution with the bat.

He swept a six in the second over but otherwise rarely hit the ball in the air as he played shots all around the ground.

He is also super-fast between the wickets and raced to 55 off 34 deliveries before, like Kingham, he was caught in the deep.

The middle-order pressed on in similar style with Muhammad Zaroob (32) leading the way to an imposing total of 208-6 off 20 overs.

The hosts faced an enormous task in their run-chase and it looked almost impossible when Zaroob (4-8) took three wickets in the first over.

Wijenayake (3-27) ensured there was no rally and Alfreton were bowled out for 116.

Chesterfield will be at home against Eckington in the second round.

The previous day at South Wingfield rain forced a lengthy delay after only 10 balls but Chesterfield were already in charge on 18-0, Wijenayake having hit three fours off four deliveries.

On the resumption the match was reduced to 55 balls a side and Luke Westwell (32), Wijenayake (23) and Zaroob (19) steered Chesterfield to 94-4.The rain-delay calculations meant the hosts chased a revised target of 98.

But Zaroob (2-7) struck with the fourth and fifth balls of the innings and they never looked like getting close, finishing on 48-4.

Chesterfield travel to Alvaston & Boulton in round two.

