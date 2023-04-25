​Chesterfield CC captain Wilmott believes squad’s strength will be crucial

The Queen's Park club suffered the frustration of their first and second-team games being abandoned on the opening day of the Derbyshire League season because of wet grounds.

But that has not diminished the expectation level around the squad, which has nine newcomers including Australian pace bowler James La Brooy.

They are looking to bounce back into the Premier Division after being relegated in 2021 and finishing sixth in Division One last year.

Harry Wilmott is excited by the challenge ahead of his Chesterfield team.

In football that would mean a manager having to produce results but in cricket it is the captain who is in the hot seat.

However, Wilmott is at ease with his role.

He said: "With the recruitment and new players, it's exciting and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I think there will be less pressure on me."

He added: "We've got some really talented players who've joined the club. I think it will make my life easier.

"We want to win the league - every side wants to do that. The aim is the top two promotion spots - but we'll need luck with the weather."

The 28-year-old, who is in his sixth season with the Club, took on the captaincy a third of the way through last season.

He led from the front, scoring 693 League runs - 150 more than any of his team-mates - at an average of 33.

He also took 26 wickets with his off-spin.

That part of his game could be one of the keys to his side's success because he seems likely to be the lead spinner in a side with a particularly strong-looking pack of seamers.

The first team will be hoping they finally get on the pitch when they host Langley Mill United on Saturday (12.0).

On Monday (May 1) former Derbyshire pace bowler Kevin Dean is due to return to Queen's Park.

He is set to captain the MCC in a Bank Holiday special against a Chesterfield XI.

This is a T20 match, which will be played in coloured clothing, getting under way at 2.0 and entry is free.

Each season MCC play more than 500 games around the country against clubs, schools, universities and touring sides.