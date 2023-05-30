​Chesterfield CC beat Marehay in both league and cup clashes

For much of the Division One clash, it appeared that Chesterfield would pay for not making full use of batting first on a good wicket.

That left Marehay chasing 199 for victory in 50 overs and for long periods they seemed in control despite being a batter short, Lewis Palmer having suffered a hand injury.

Marehay opener David Buckley led the way and, pacing his knock well, guided the visitors to 148-4 in the 33rd over.

Luke Westwell, left, and Ben Lodge hit half-centuries for Chesterfield in the League win over Marehay.

But then left-arm opening bowler Ahmad Zazai, back for a second spell from the Lake End, bowled Tom Burke for 20, ending a fifth-wicket stand of 59.

Four overs later Zazai struck again when Chesterfield captain Harry Wilmott took a smart, stinging catch at short extra cover to dismiss Buckley for an admirable 67. That turned the match on its head.

In Zazai's next over, Matt Briers holed out to Jordan Lemon at mid-off.

Marehay needed 33 from their last two wickets but, with only three added, seamer Muhammad Zaroob claimed James Kyte and Ben Brown lbw with successive deliveries.

Chesterfield are all smiles after their nine-wicket Trophy victory over Marehay.

Chesterfield had taken the last four wickets for six runs for a 29-run success, Zazai finishing with 3-34 and Zaroob 3-45.

Earlier, Chesterfield set off at a gallop after winning the toss. Luke Westwell drove and pulled powerfully and shared stands of 63 with Ben Slater (22) and 46 with Zaroob (27).

Chesterfield were 109-1 before Westwell fell lbw to Regan Birks for 50 off the first ball of the 20th over.

But they failed to make the most of their fine start and were indebted to wicket-keeper Ben Lodge (50) for reaching 198 before they were all out in the 41st over.

The win moves Chesterfield up to third in the table on 100 points, 22 behind leaders Belper Meadows.

*Chesterfield Seconds won by seven wickets at Stainsby Hall in Division Four North.

Medium-pacer Matt Carrington took 4-46 as the home side were restricted to 174-7 off 45 overs.

Callum Hiron made 68, Corey Green 34, Sam Fawcett 26 and Michael Michailidis 23 not out as Chesterfield raced to their target with 18 overs to spare.

*The third team drew at Cutthorpe fourths in Division 10 North.

William Hallam hit 44 and Sean Walsh an unbeaten 33 in Chesterfield's 165 all out.

Walsh then took 2-15 and Alfie Woodhouse 2-12 but the home side held out for a draw on 125-8.

On Saturday Chesterfield travel to South Wingfield with the two clubs' Seconds meeting at Queen's Park.

The third team host Alfreton at Calow.

*An impressive all-round performance powered Chesterfield into the second round of the Marston's 61 Deep Trophy on Sunday.

They dominated with bat and ball to demolish Marehay by nine wickets at a sunny Queen's Park.

Some of Chesterfield's cricket was untidy in the opening overs after the visitors won the toss and batted.

But they soon tightened up and never looked like loosening their grip on the tie.Reece Johnson set the tone.

The 19-year-old dived forward at backward point to catch Bailey Creer off Tom Wanford's bowling to claim the first wicket.

Introduced as first change at the Pavilion End, Johnson took two wickets in his first over.

He had Regan Birks caught by James La Brooy at mid-wicket and Tom Burke taken by Jordan Lemon at mid-off.

That reduced Marehay to 40-3 and they were unable to recover. Johnson had figures of 2-19 off his five overs of left-arm seam and Sam Fawcett increased the pressure with a fine spell of left-arm spin from the Lake End. He finished with 2-25 from eight overs.

Fawcett was replaced by left-arm seamer Ewan Westwell, who struck with his first delivery when opener David Buckley gave Harry Wilmott a low catch at short third man.

This was Buckley's second fine knock on the ground in three days, having made 67 in the League clash between the sides.

Westwell (2-2) and Tom Keenan (2-14) hastened the end of the innings with Marehay 125 all out in the 30th over.

Johnson gave the Chesterfield reply a blistering start. He hit his first two balls for fours and raced to 33 off just 18 deliveries before he was caught behind the wicket.

That was the only wicket Chesterfield lost as the second-wicket pair raced along with some fine stroke-play and swift running between the wickets.

Luke Westwell emulated Buckley's feat of two half-centuries and was 50 not out when Lemon (31 not out) pulled the winning boundary with 22 overs to spare.