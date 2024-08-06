Skipper Harry Wilmott took four wickets as Chesterfield powered to victory over Quarndon at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield achieved a club milestone as they strengthened their grip on a Derbyshire County League promotion spot.

Dominant displays with bat and ball earned them a seven-wicket win over Quarndon at Queen's Park.

It was their seventh win in succession, the first time they have achieved that feat since joining the League in 1999. It means they are one of two teams who have drawn clear of the pack in the race to win a spot in the Premier Division.

Chesterfield won the toss, put in the visitors and soon had them struggling. Reece Johnson and Matt Taylor, who took a wicket in the second over, bowled tight opening spells.

There were only eight scoring strokes in the first 10 overs as Quarndon battled to 20-2. Batting was no easier when Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott paired himself with fellow off-spinner Kemira Wijenayake in the attack.

Wijenayake beat the bat repeatedly and Wilmott made short work of the Quarndon middle-order. Varying his flight and employing well-disguised changes of pace, he took 4-37 off 12 overs.

Chesterfield also fielded smartly, with Wijenayake outstanding at the key position of backward point.

The game looked set for an early finish when Quarndon slipped to 111-9 but the visitors launched a late fightback with the bat. Skipper Harry Clamp played several powerful drives and pulls and added 44 with Dan Hudson.

That was the one phase of the match when Chesterfield were not in charge. But Wijenayake ended the stand when he had Clamp caught at mid-on for 55 with Quarndon all out for 155.

Quarndon took a wicket in the first over of the reply but Wijenayake and Ben Kingham virtually settled the issue with a second-wicket stand of 139 in 31 overs.

Both batted sensibly, defending when necessary and cashing in on any loose deliveries.

Wijenayake was particularly strong with strokes square of the wicket and Kingham launched some powerful drives. The end was in sight when Kingham was bowled by Ewan Lombard for 53 but Wijenayake was still there to play the winning shot.

He finished 73 not out as Chesterfield reached their target with 14 of their 50 overs to spare. Two teams are promoted and a win earns 22 points. Ticknall top the Division One table on 280 with Chesterfield on 272 and there is then a 29-point gap to third-placed Clifton.

On Saturday Chesterfield play Morton Colliery at Queen's Park. The following day they defend the John Else T20 Cup at Duffield.They play Marehay in the semi-finals with the winners meeting Clifton or Ockbrook & Borrowash Seconds in the final later in the day.