Chesterfield boxer is defeated in British Commonwealth light flyweight fight
Craig Derbyshire proved to be too strong and experienced for Chesterfield's Liam Dring in their British Commonwealth light flyweight fight.
Dring did well in the early rounds but as the fight went on Derbyshire proved to be too strong, all 3 judges gave the fight to Derbyshire by a wide margin.
Chesterfield's Sam Whitehead won his bout the referee scoring it 40-36 in Whiteheads favour.
Also on the show at Alfreton Leisure Centre Lithuanian Deimantis Mickevicius is based in Mansfield. He won his bout on points the referee scoring it 40-34.
You can tell how fit and strong Derbyshire is as only 12 hours later he was lining up with 60000 others for the Great North Run.