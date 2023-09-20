News you can trust since 1855
​Chesterfield bowlers are Champions of Champions

​Chesterfield’s Federation team have emerged victorious from the annual crown green bowls Champion of Champions competition held in Lancashire.
By Sports Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST
​To qualify for this event teams, from England and Wales have to win their respected divisions, which Chesterfield achieved in Division Seven this season with an unbeaten record against East Lancashire B, Flintshire, Eccles and Harrogate.

On the day, Chesterfield competed against Cheshire Parks who they beat 5-3, drew 4-4 with Mid-Cheshire and then beat Division One champions Leeds 6-2.

Chesterfield topped the group by one point and travelled to the Eagle & Child Bowling Club to take on Mon Menai in the final, in which they recorded a 5-3 win against a strong Welsh team.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The team featured Darren Shaw, Dale Spragg, Shaun Ashley, Lee Davies, Andrew Spragg, Scott Palmer, Craig Shore, Grant Herrington (captain) and Ross Meese (manager)

Related topics:ChesterfieldLancashireEnglandWales