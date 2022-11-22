Chesterfield basketball player Sophie secures Special Olympics selection

Sophie Widdowson will be heading to Berlin.

Sophie Widdowson, who plays basketball for the Special Olympics Derbyshire Club, is amongst the first athletes to be named in the Team SOGB squad when the 16th Special Olympics World Games will be held in Berlin, for the first time, next summer (17 – 25 June).

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

Its team for Berlin 2023 will compete in sports ranging from athletics, swimming, artistic & rhythmic gymnastics, cycling and many more including team sports such as basketball and unified football. Athletes will be supported by 28 coaches and a further 22 support and medical staff.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “Huge congratulations to all of our athletes who have been selected to represent Team SOGB at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023.