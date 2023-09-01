Chesterfield bar to host Sheffield Giants on NFL opening weekend
Gasoline, on Saltergate, will host the American football extravaganza next Sunday (September 10) to mark the start of the NFL season.
The campaign kicks off on Thursday with Kansas City hosting the Detroit Lions before a further 28 teams get play underway on Sunday evening.
And those wanting their first experience of America’s favourite sport need look no further than Gasoline.
Phillip Deacon, who runs the bar and also plays for the Sheffield Giants, explained what could be expected: “Our season is coming to a close - we typically play in the summer - but the university season is just about to get started. But I spoke to the team and we realised we’re in the prime recruitment time for next season - whether that’s players, supporters, however people want to get involved.
“The team is going to be at the bar, from about 4pm, spreading the word about the sport and letting people know about the opportunities to get involved.”
He added: “We will have coaches, players, kit that people can try on, and we’ll be showing the games on the big screen. It’s not just for people that perhaps want to play the sport but we’re hoping to educate people about american football and hopefully get more people following the sport.
Phillip – who is taking up a coaching role with Sheffield Hallam University – became interested in American football in the 80s. He said he's noticed a huge surge in popularity over recent years but that, still, there is enormous potential for growth.
He explained: “Most people won’t be aware that there is a team on their doorstep - or half an hour away from Chesterfield - and it’s not just the contact. We’ve got youth teams, flag football is becoming increasingly popular as well, so there’s plenty of opportunities for people of any age, any fitness level, there will be something of the.
“This is a really good opportunity for people to come down and see what the sport is all about - whether that’s speaking to our coaches about potentially joining the team or just watching a game on the big screen - it’s a fantastic, informal, chance to enjoy the sport.”