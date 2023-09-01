News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Chesterfield bar to host Sheffield Giants on NFL opening weekend

An American-themed bar is hosting an open event to introduce more people to the world of American Football.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:50 BST

Gasoline, on Saltergate, will host the American football extravaganza next Sunday (September 10) to mark the start of the NFL season.

The campaign kicks off on Thursday with Kansas City hosting the Detroit Lions before a further 28 teams get play underway on Sunday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And those wanting their first experience of America’s favourite sport need look no further than Gasoline.

Gasoline will host the American football bonanza on September 10Gasoline will host the American football bonanza on September 10
Gasoline will host the American football bonanza on September 10
Most Popular

Phillip Deacon, who runs the bar and also plays for the Sheffield Giants, explained what could be expected: “Our season is coming to a close - we typically play in the summer - but the university season is just about to get started. But I spoke to the team and we realised we’re in the prime recruitment time for next season - whether that’s players, supporters, however people want to get involved.

“The team is going to be at the bar, from about 4pm, spreading the word about the sport and letting people know about the opportunities to get involved.”

READ THIS: Campaigners opposed to Derbyshire housing scheme highlight knotweed fears

He added: “We will have coaches, players, kit that people can try on, and we’ll be showing the games on the big screen. It’s not just for people that perhaps want to play the sport but we’re hoping to educate people about american football and hopefully get more people following the sport.

Phillip Deacon (pictured) - player for Sheffield Giants and owner of GasolinePhillip Deacon (pictured) - player for Sheffield Giants and owner of Gasoline
Phillip Deacon (pictured) - player for Sheffield Giants and owner of Gasoline
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phillip – who is taking up a coaching role with Sheffield Hallam University – became interested in American football in the 80s. He said he's noticed a huge surge in popularity over recent years but that, still, there is enormous potential for growth.

He explained: “Most people won’t be aware that there is a team on their doorstep - or half an hour away from Chesterfield - and it’s not just the contact. We’ve got youth teams, flag football is becoming increasingly popular as well, so there’s plenty of opportunities for people of any age, any fitness level, there will be something of the.

“This is a really good opportunity for people to come down and see what the sport is all about - whether that’s speaking to our coaches about potentially joining the team or just watching a game on the big screen - it’s a fantastic, informal, chance to enjoy the sport.”

Related topics:NFLChesterfieldAmerican