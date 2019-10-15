Chesterfield ace Perez wraps up mixed season in fifth in Porsche series

Plans for next season remain up in the air for Chesterfield race ace Seb Perez after he rounded off his Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign in fifth place overall.

The championship’s finale at Brands Hatch saw the 20-year-old finish sixth and seventh in the two races, capping what has been an up-and-down season in the pro class.

Perez said: “We had a good final two races. It has been fantastic competing in Porsche for the past two years and great to be with Amigos Redline Racing. They are a brilliant team and I have enjoyed every minute with them.

“We haven’t decided on anything for 2020 yet, but we have options both in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB as well as further afield, so we’ll see what we decide on. I have some rallies planned now for the winter, so that will be great fun.”

The 2019 season yielded some highs and lows for Perez. He took two podium places in the Porsche Carrera GB Championship, and also appeared at the British Grand Prix as a guest in the International Mobil 1 Porsche Supercup. But he has also suffered some disappointments after his success as pro-am champion last year.

At least his team, Amigos Redline Racing, finished runners-up in the team event, while his teammate, George Gamble, took third place overall in the championship after bagging two podium finishes at Brands Hatch.

Pedrez finished seventh and tenth of 22 cars in the free practice sessions before taking ninth spot in the qualifying session to start the first race on row five of the grid.

As the lights went out, he sluiced past rookie driver Tom Roche and by the end of lap one, he was seventh. By lap four, he was sixth, which is where he remained.

A part-reverse grid for race two saw Perez line up on row three. But he knew it would be difficult having Josh Webster alongside and Gamble in front because they were in a battle for the championship’s runner-up slot.

Perez maintained good laps and kept up with both Webster and Gamble for a while, but a safety-car stint bunched the pack together and he ended up seventh.