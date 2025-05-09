Chesterfied racer in dominant form in Angelsey
Chesterfield motor-racer John Bolsover and his team Dannisport Racing Technology took two wins after a dominant meeting in Angelsey
After a successful qualification session Saturday's race one and two produced two second place finishes.
The team felt that there was more to come in Sunday's races. Practice went well as did both races with two wins making for a very positive outcome to the weekend.
The team now prepare for the next round which takes place in three weeks time at Lincolnshire’s Cadwell Park.
