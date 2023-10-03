Check out these retro pictures showing how Chesterfield's Queen's Park swimming pool has changed over the decades

Anyone who grew up in Chesterfield will no doubt have enjoyed many hours swimming at the former swimming pool in Queen’s Park.

The pool first opened in May 1969 and underwent several changes and refurbishments before being demolished after a new sports centre was built a few hundreds yards away on the former Queen's Park annexe site.

Here we take a look at these pictures from over 50 years ago when the pool first welcomed swimmers – and how the facility has changed over the years.

If you have any pictures from your time playing sport across Chesterfield, email [email protected]

Queens Park Swimming Pool Chesterfield Queens Park swimming pool officially opened on 19th July 1969.

Laying the foundations Laying the foundations for Chesterfield Swimming Pool in September 29 1967.

The diving board goes in The diving board is firmly in position but the water was rather murky as the building of Chesterfield Swimming Pool continued. The picture was taken in August 15, 1968.