News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Crowds flocked to the Queen's Park - but had to stick to strict rules which included no 'bombing' or 'petting' in the pool!Crowds flocked to the Queen's Park - but had to stick to strict rules which included no 'bombing' or 'petting' in the pool!
Crowds flocked to the Queen's Park - but had to stick to strict rules which included no 'bombing' or 'petting' in the pool!

Check out these retro pictures showing how Chesterfield's Queen's Park swimming pool has changed over the decades

Anyone who grew up in Chesterfield will no doubt have enjoyed many hours swimming at the former swimming pool in Queen’s Park.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Jan 2022, 10:57 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:33 BST

The pool first opened in May 1969 and underwent several changes and refurbishments before being demolished after a new sports centre was built a few hundreds yards away on the former Queen's Park annexe site.

Here we take a look at these pictures from over 50 years ago when the pool first welcomed swimmers – and how the facility has changed over the years.

If you have any pictures from your time playing sport across Chesterfield, email [email protected]

Chesterfield Queens Park swimming pool officially opened on 19th July 1969.

1. Queens Park Swimming Pool

Chesterfield Queens Park swimming pool officially opened on 19th July 1969. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Laying the foundations for Chesterfield Swimming Pool in September 29 1967.

2. Laying the foundations

Laying the foundations for Chesterfield Swimming Pool in September 29 1967. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The diving board is firmly in position but the water was rather murky as the building of Chesterfield Swimming Pool continued. The picture was taken in August 15, 1968.

3. The diving board goes in

The diving board is firmly in position but the water was rather murky as the building of Chesterfield Swimming Pool continued. The picture was taken in August 15, 1968. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A walker takes in the scene around the park with the new pool looming large.

4. The view outside

A walker takes in the scene around the park with the new pool looming large. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Queen's ParkChesterfield