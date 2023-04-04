​Champions end the season on a high note with victories

Chesterfield Men's 2s have won the league title.

​It was celebration time for the Women's 1s, who completed a remarkable undefeated season with an away victory over City of York 3s, who were in second place in the league.

York shocked the league champions with an early goal, before Chesterfield found their feet and fought back with three goals of their own, coming from youngsters Henman, McCollum and A Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This victory meant the team, steered by captain Heather Staton, finished 16 points of their nearest rivals in the league, winning 20 games and drawing just two, whilst scoring 78 goals along the way.

The Women's 2s lost 4-1 to an experienced Phoenix (Sheffield) 2s, with the consolation goal coming in the second half from top scorer, Imogen Pitt.

The 3s lost 5-1 to Leopold 1s in the Sunday fixture at St Mary's, Chesterfield. The goal was scored by Nicole Tacey, assisted by Abi Grocutt.

There were also celebrations on the men’s side as the 2s signed off their season with a 4-1 win over Sheffield 5s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Chesterfield already crowned champions and Sheffield already relegated the crowd would have expected a lacklustre game ahead. However, Sheffield came with different ideas, and shocked the champions with a well taken goal and lead at half time.

Captain Louis Johnson roused the troops during the break, and the 2s came out with their tails up.

They scored four goals without reply and completed the season on a high note, the goals coming from Johnson, Nixon, Kennerley and Pickford.

Johnson's side finished four points clear, claiming the Peak & Wold Division 1 title with 15 wins, two draws and just three loses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men's 3s battled to a 1-1 draw with Doncaster 4s, in an end of season fixture that meant nothing to overall standings in the league.

With both sides secure in the league, they were both happy to settle for a point, the Chesterfield goal coming from youngster, Rob Smalley.

The Men's 4s lost narrowly to Brigg 4s 2-1, in an evenly-contested game.

Brigg went two goals up and had the best of the first half but Chesterfield picked themselves and came back stronger after the break and Dylan Marshall's powerful cross was deflected into the goal by Luke Spyra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't to be Chesterfield's day though, as Brigg's keeper saved shot after shot. When Chesterfield thought they must surely equalise, the ball was saved on the line by a Brigg defender before being cleared to safety.

*Here at the Derbyshire Times, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.

So why not get in touch with us and tell us what you’ve been up to?