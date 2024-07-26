Chesterfield, seen here after winning last season's County T20, are through to next month's finals day

Champions Chesterfield are bang on course to retain the Derbyshire League's John Else County T20 title.

They have become the first team to book a place at this year's finals day at Duffield on Sunday, August 11. They earned their spot in the last four with a clinical display at South Wingfield to beat the home side by six wickets with an over to spare.

Matt Taylor put Chesterfield on top with an incisive spell of pace bowling before Luke Westwell and Muhammad Zaroob pressed home the advantage with the bat while Kemira Wijenayake added some all-round sparkle.

The hosts made a good start after winning the toss and were 29-0 midway through the fourth over. But then Liam Mitchell pulled a delivery from off-spinner Wijenayake into the safe hands of Jordan Lemon at long-on and Chesterfield gradually took control.

The decisive over - the seventh of the game - was bowled by Taylor, who took 4-28 from his four overs. The fourth delivery crashed into Steve Shuttleworth's stumps.

Next ball, Corey Whittingham got a thin edge and wicket-keeper Ben Lodge, in his first match back after injury, moved to his right to take the catch. That reduced South Wingfield to 49-4 and meant they were struggling to post a competitive score.

Andy Wilson (44) hit two fours and two sixes in the 13th over but otherwise Chesterfield kept a check on the scoring rate. Wilson and Ahmad Bashir added 59 in seven overs but Wijenayake ended that stand with a superb piece of athleticism.

Off his own bowling, he dived full length to his right to block a Wilson drive. The ball ran loose towards mid-wicket and the batters set off for a single but Wijenayake picked himself up in a flash and chased after the ball before picking it up and hitting the stumps at the striker's end to run out Bashir.

That made South Wingfield 135-7 with 19 balls left and, crucially, they were able to add only 15 runs, closing on 150-9. On a small ground and fast outfield that was unlikely to be enough against a Chesterfield side packed with batters.

Wijenayake gave his side a fluent start with 28 off 21 balls to guide them to 50-2 in seven overs. Westwell and Zaroob then shared a decisive partnership, adding 65 in eight overs.

Zaroob set the pace, thrashing 42 off 26 balls with a flurry of boundaries through the off-side. By the time he was caught off a skier, Chesterfield were well in charge.

