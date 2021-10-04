Carsington Water event to inspire next crop

Two youngsters have fun at the regional championships at Carsington. Pic by Ben Hodgson.

A bumper entry of 93 boats – 99 sailors in total – entered the British Youth Sailing Regional Junior Championship for a weekend of competition and fun activities.

Light winds on the Saturday at Carsington Water followed by slightly more breeze of around 10-12 knots on day two enabled junior sailors of all ages and abilities to get on the water.

A Championship Fleet saw the most experienced racers battling for honours. There was also a Regatta Fleet with coaching for those wanting to develop their racing skills with support, and an OnBoard Fun Fleet offering ‘games with aims’ for children relatively new to the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Appleby, Honorary Secretary at the club and a race officer for the event, said: “Carsington Sailing Club was buzzing over the weekend of 25 and 26 September when hosting 93 entries for the British Youth Sailing Regional Junior Championships. The club put on a great event, with sailors aged under 16 from all over the region, plus parents and family.

“There was a wide range of experience amongst the sailors and coaching and racing was provided for all of them.

"The club combined with volunteers from across the Midlands region to provide competition and enjoyment all round, covering launching and recovery, safety and catering.