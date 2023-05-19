Captain ​Wilmott’s hat-trick aids Chesterfield cup win

​The captain struck early against South Wingfield with his team going on to win the Jackson Cup 100 clash at Queen's Park by nine wickets.

After losing the toss, off-spinner Wilmott opened the bowling for Chesterfield from the Lake End.

His seventh delivery trapped Arend Gagiano lbw and Liam Mitchell was bowled by the eighth.

Harry Wilmott proved the star turn.

Wilmott then beat Kyle Mitchell with the flight of the next ball which crashed into the stumps.

That made the visitors 1-3 and they rarely threatened a meaningful recovery.

Left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett took over from Wilmott and struck twice in quick succession and, with Tom Wanford also claiming a wicket, South Wingfield were 18-6.

Wilmott compounded their problems by returning to take two more wickets in four balls, including wicket-keeper Ben Lodge's second neat stumping of the evening.

Wilmott, whose control of flight caused constant problems for the batters throughout, finished with figures of 5-8 while Fawcett claimed 2-5, both off the maximum 20 balls allowed each bowler.

South Wingfield eventually reached 59-8 off their 100 balls - and Chesterfield made light work of the run chase.

Reece Johnson calmed any nerves by cracking boundaries off the 19th and 20th deliveries and Callum Hiron followed up with two consecutive sixes.

Hiron was caught for 27 immediately after hitting his third six but Johnson was 25 not out as Chesterfield reached their target off the 54th ball.

Wilmott is the second Chesterfield player to perform a hat-trick this season, Muhammad Zaroob also having done so against Langley Mill in the Derbyshire County League last month.

The Jackson Cup competition is played in group stages and Chesterfield's next match is at Belper Meadows on Wednesday, June 21.

