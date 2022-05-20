Captain Billy Godleman agrees a one-year contract extension with Derbyshire

Billy Godleman has signed a new deal with Derbyshire.

Godleman was confirmed by head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, as Derbyshire’s captain for the 2022 LV= County Championship campaign and has skippered the side to an unbeaten start, including a dominant innings victory over Leicestershire in April.

The left-handed batter has captained Derbyshire more than 130 times across all formats, the sixth-most in the Club’s history, and he also led the side to a maiden Vitality Blast Finals Day appearance in 2019.

Debuting in 2013, Godleman has gone on to score 9,999 runs for the Club across all formats, with his 24 centuries putting him firmly in the top ten for the most hundreds struck by a Derbyshire player.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Billy’s leadership on the field has been a key reason for our strong start to the season and he has the respect and backing of the dressing room.

“His career record speaks for itself, there are few players who can boast the first-class record Billy has had with Derbyshire, much of it batting at the top of the order.”

Godleman added: “Derbyshire is a special Club for me, it’s a real honour to lead such a talented side and I’m thankful to Mickey for the faith that he’s put in me.