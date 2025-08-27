Came century not enough as Derbyshire woes go on against Essex

Harry Came’s highest List A score of 139 from 120 balls was in vain as Derbyshire Falcons lost to Essex.

Harry Came’s highest List A score of 139 from 120 balls was in vain as Derbyshire Falcons lost to Essex by 44 runs in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup Group A game at the Central Co-op County Ground.

But victory for Essex was not enough to qualify for the knock-out stages as Hampshire’s win at Bristol denied them a third place finish.

Came shared a second wicket stand of 225 from 178 balls with Matt Montgomery who made 108 off 91 but once Simon Harmer (2 for 45) broke through, the Falcons chase of 367 stalled as former Derbyshire all-rounder Matt Critchley claimed 3 for 63.

The home side finished on 322 for 9 with all-rounder Martin Andersson unable to bat after injuring a hand in the field.

Essex’s 366 for 6 was built around Tom Westley’s 118 from 110 balls, 74 off 48 by Luc Benkenstein and Charlie Allison’s 64 with Zak Chappell taking 2 for 64.

Essex chose to bat on a pitch which was used for Friday’s high scoring game against Surrey and lost Critchley in the second over.

Critchley made only two on his return to Derby for the first time since he left the county four years ago when he missed a full length ball from Ben Aitchison.

Paul Walter marked his first List A game since 2021 by flicking Rory Haydon over the deep square leg boundary and pulled the young spinner Joe Hawkins for two sixes in the 14th over.

The Falcons were relieved to see him get a big leading edge to mid off in the next over but Westley and Allison were soon finding the ropes or clearing them with regularity.

After Westley went to his 50 from 60 balls, Allison reached his off 46 by dispatching Hawkins for successive sixes.

Hawkins failed to cling on to a difficult chance running back from mid off when Allison was on 57 but the Falcons broke the stand three overs later.

Allison tried to drive the medium pace of Amrit Basra over cover but Caleb Jewell took a good catch above his head.

Westley edged a drive at Jack Morley to reach his 100 which came off 98 balls and contained 14 fours and a six but was well caught at deep mid wicket off Haydon in the 42nd over.

Benkenstein initially struggled to beat the fielders but when he found his range, he did so spectacularly, driving and pulling Haydon for six to reach 50 from 38 balls,

He dispatched Morley for two more sixes before a mistimed pull was taken at long on but Simon Harmer’s unbeaten 29 off 20 balls took Essex to an imposing total.

The Falcons chase started badly when Charlie Bennett moved one in to bowl Jewell in the third over but Came and Montgomery got them back on track.

Came advanced to drive Jamie Porter for six and then Montgomery dismissed a free hit over wide long on for another maximum.

Montgomery nudged Harmer to the third man boundary to reach 50 from 37 balls with Benkenstein’s leg spin coming in for some harsh treatment.

Came completed his 50 off 61 balls and after 25 overs, the game was in the balance with the Falcons on 168 for 1, needing another 199.

Essex were struggling to exert any control with Came driving Critchley for six, the pair reaching their hundreds in consecutive overs as the 200 stand came up off 163 balls.

Harmer made the breakthrough when Montgomery dragged a drive into his stumps and four balls later he turned one through Basra’s defence.

Came drove Shane Snater for six but Essex struck again when Walter’s throw from cover ran out Brooke Guest, leaving the Falcons to score 90 from the last 10 overs.

Critchley gave the contest a decisive twist when he bowled Chappell and with the asking rate above 10 an over, Came was stumped to end the Falcons hopes.