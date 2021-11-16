Busy weekend of action for Matlock runners

Logan Fairy 14.28 and Jacob Jones put in strong runs in the North Midlands XC League.

They finished in seventh and eighth place in the U13 Boys (3km race) out of 29 runners to put Team Matlock in third position.

Next was the U15 Boys (5km) where Matlock’s Charlie Ross finished 17th out of 27 in 20.02.

In the U17 Men (6km) MAC Jack Roach completed the course in an excellent time of 25.59 (14th out of 22).

Finally the Senior Men (10km) race saw Dan Haworth come in an impressive second place in 33.56, just 18 seconds behind winner Joseph Tuffin.

Mick Moorhouse also whizzed round this course in 48.49 coming 170th out of 230 runners. For the ladies, Amelia Corke, in the U17G (5km) finished 13th out of 28th in a time of 21.35.

Three Matlock members took on the Roaches Fell Race, which is 15miles with 3,700 feet of ascent.

Joe Oldfield led the way finishing fourth overall in 02.10.45, followed by Martin Lea 03.10.13 (116) and Nick Harrison 03.17.58 (127)

Club runners were also busy at the Parkruns, with Jose Rivas Gutierrez taking victory and a PB at Saturday’s Poolsbrook Parkrun in 16.43.

At the Alvaston Parkrun Toby Gill had a cracking run to come first overall in a time of 17.06 (171 runners took part).

After winning first lady at Monsal Half Marathon last Saturday Hayley Gill stormed round Alvaston in a PB of 18.49 (2nd female).

Megan Elliott was second lady at the Brierley Forest Parkrun in 22.43.

Matlock’s John Thorpe and Alaina Bond travelled to York for their parkrun this weekend, with John completing his buggy parkrun in 20.48 (1st Buggy and 48th overall) and Alaina in 21.57 (84th out of 574 runners)

A family expedition sawc club member Less Thurston tackle the leafy paths of Penrose parkrun in Cornwall, with 154 other runners to take first place in the V70 category in a time of 26.52.

At the Whitworth Thread, 67 runners took part with 21 Matlock members running the full 5K course and 3 Junior MACS running the lap of the course.