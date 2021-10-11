Busy and varied racing for Matlock AC runners

Toby Gill impressed at the Short Tour of Bradwell Fell Race.

The race started close to Manchester United’s famous Old Trafford ground and had 32,000 runners taking part in waves.

For Matlock, the times were: Jose Rivas Gutierrez 2 hours 47 mins, Dan Fletcher 2.48.50, Dan Ashcroft finished in 3.28.26 and Simon Flitter 3.51.15.

In the Half Marathon, for Matlock, Colin Davenport was pleased with a 1:15:21 finish and 37th position and Sophie Harrison finished in 1.50.35.

Over at Bradwell it was the Short Tour of Bradwell Fell Race (7.8k/390m).

The new route first used in 2019 is all off-road with more climb and great views over Bradwell Edge, even though it was misty.

It stayed dry for the race and very warm once you got going especially as three big climbs before ascending Bradwell Edge and then descending very fast.

The first Matlock runner back was Toby Gill, third, in a great time of 38.18, Sam Thompson 9th in 40.58, Dad Scott 31st in 48.52, Tom Withers 51st in 53.40 and Jan Forrester 82nd and 1st LV65 in 60.18.

The Grindleford Gallop also took place. It featured 21 miles of varied terrain with some very steep ascents and descents passing through Eyam, Great Longstone, Chatsworth Estate and Baslow and finishing along Frogatt and Curbar Edges and down through the woods into Grindleford.

First back for Matlock in 12th place was John Thorpe in 3:04, closely followed by Mark Elwis in 13th in 3:06 lastly Robert Scriven in 4:12 in 134th place.

There were 290 finishers which includes Runners and walkers.

Three club members took on the 66th Three Peak Fell Race starting in Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

This famous race covers 37.4k with 1,608 m of ascent and descent over the most rugged and spectacular countryside of the Yorkshire Dales.

The race traverses the mountains of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

A mild and cloudy morning saw 467 runners set off, all with their own expectations and strategies for the day.

Pen-y-ghent was clearly visible for the long drag up to the summit. During the descent Bob Foreman took a tumble and bruised his ribs.

Both Whernside and Ingleborough were in the clag and this made the wet limestone extremely slippery.

For MAC Tim Perry was 43rd O/A in 3hrs .44min. Geoff Cooper finished after much slipping and sliding and finally slithered to 375th O/A in 5hrs 18 min.

Bob finished in 211th O/A in 4hrs 38min. Luke Beresford of MAC second claim fame had a fantastic run, finishing 26th O/A in 3hr 34min.

It was the return of the monthly Whitworth Thread 5k on Saturday. £56.50 was donated for Helen’s Trust and Blythe House Hospice. The event was superbly organised by local running group, Sole Mates.

Les Thurston ran then Penrose parkrun. A fine morning with 166 runners on the course saw Thurston manage 26:10 for 1st V70.