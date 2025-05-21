Boxer Dan becomes England Schools Champion as hero Tyson Fury watches on

Dan Connors alongside Tyson Fury.

A 12-year-old from Staveley has become England Boxing National Schools Champion after putting in some outstanding displays at the finals weekend in Newcastle earlier this month.

Dan Connors, who attends St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield, trains out of the Purge Boxing Academy in Leeds and was victorious in the 26-28kg category.

He had two fights over the weekend, overcoming his semi-final opponent by unanimous decision after two knockdowns, and then seeing off his opponent in the final inside just 30 seconds of the first round.

And it all played out in front of one of Dan’s heroes, Tyson Fury, who happily posed for photos with the fighters and signed Dan’s winner’s trophy.

Dan alongside his Purge Boxing Academy coaches, including dad Paddy (right)

Dan’s dad Paddy said: “Dan has been boxing for around four years but has fought competitively over the last 18 months and already had 18 fights.

"I used to box and other members of the family did too and Dan always loved watching the videos of us, so as soon as he got the opportunity to do it he did so.”

In his short career so far, Dan has won three international Box Cups, which are prestigious Olympic-style tournaments held all over the country. Dan was victorious in Hull, Barum in Devon and the Valley Box Cup in Lancashire.

And he is now due to travel to Ireland in July to take part in the Monkstown Box Cup in an attempt to add to his success.

Paddy added: “England Boxing are noting Dan’s success so the hope is that before long he can be boxing internationally for them.

"The competition in Ireland will be tough and he’ll be up against Ireland’s champion as well as champions from other countries.

"But he’s come on so much in the last year and being the age he is now, he’ll only continue getting stronger and hopefully adding to his success.

"He loves everything to do with boxing and has a really bright future.”

Paddy also helps to coach Dan at Purge Boxing Academy alongside Haroon Arif and head coach Mohammed Amin Patel, who offered glowing praise on the academy’s Facebook page, saying: “Words can’t do justice to the progress this young man has made. In my opinion, he’s currently the most outstanding minors boxer in the country.

“Dan faced a highly experienced opponent and stopped him in just 30 seconds with a breath-taking display of composure, aggression, and skill.

“When Dan joined us, he was a cautious backfoot boxer. Since then, he’s embraced every part of our system, evolved into a dynamic pressure fighter, and delivered when it mattered most with a electrifying performance.”