Boston bowler ready for world semi-final showdown

Boston's Chelsea Spencer has impressed at the World Championships.

Boston’s Chelsea Spencer is through to the semi-finals of the the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Spencer, who works as a Ward Sister on the Acute Cardiac Unit at Pilgrim Hospital, beat Lucy Smith in the quarter-finals at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk, as she shrugged off disappointment in the mixed pairs competition on Friday.

Chelsea, who is ranked sixth in England, first starting playing bowls when she was nine-years-old. It is very much a family affair as at the time her grandparents, dad and brother also played. Her Dad Martin Tomlin and Grandad Mick Tomlin both competed in the 1990 World Championships.

Chelsea is part of the Spalding Lightning team that plays at the Castle Complex in Spalding and has travelled all around the UK playing bowls competing and representing her country.

She added: “I love my job. It can be quite busy and emotional at times, but when I am on the green I have to forget everything else and just focus. It really is a great escape. In the same way, when I am caring for patients they have my undivided care and attention, I cannot think about bowls and competitions. In a way they are a perfect combination for me.”

Chelsea is being supported at the championships by her family, friends and husband Martin, who is also a bowler.

Chelsea added: “Not too many of my colleagues really know about my bowling. I am sure it will be a surprise for them to hear.”