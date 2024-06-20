Book launch to kick off Chesterfield’s Festival of Cricket

David Griffin is a passionate supporter of cricket at Queen's Park

Details of a lifelong love affair will go on public display at Chesterfield's Queen's Park next week.

David Griffin, Derbyshire County Cricket Club's Heritage Officer, is an ardent supporter of the Club, the game in general and the picturesque Park in particular.

He has brought those passions together in a new book which will be launched at the annual week-long festival of cricket beginning on Sunday (June 30).

The Jewel in Deryshire's Crown is a history of cricket in the Park.

Griffin said: "From a personal perspective, having been watching cricket on the ground for nearly 50 years, it's like a second home - there is such an intimacy.

"There is a friendliness about it which you can't get at Derby. I don't want to denigrate Derby in any way but it is what I would call an industrial ground. It's a big, expansive ground whereas Chesterfield is so small it almost wraps its arms around you when you walk in."

He added: "Some of my greatest cricket memories have been of watching games there.

"The first time I went there was in 1975 for a Gillette Cup semi-final when we lost to a star-studded Middlesex side.

"I remember when we landed the Sunday League in 1990 Kim Barnett scoring 127 to beat Kent in a game we had to win - and there was Sachin Tendulkar scoring a century as a 17-year-old.

He added: "There was also Michael Holding gliding in from the Pavilion End on countless occasions."Once he got Geoff Boycott out for one and you could have heard the roar in Sheffield."

The Friends of Queen's Park Cricket, a charity which strives to ensure the continuation of all forms of cricket in the Park, commissioned Griffin to write the book two years ago.

"I was staggered to be asked," he said. "When I got home and sat down and thought about it, I realised the logical way to do it was as a celebration of cricket at Chesterfield.

"I gave it the title of The Jewel in Derbyshire's Crown because the Club's badge is a rose and crown."

The original plan was for 40,000 words but that has expanded to 70,000.

That is because, in addition to charting Derbyshire's visits, the book also covers the history of the Chesterfield Club.

In addition, Griffin details the current partnership between the County and Chesterfield Clubs, Friends of Queen's Park Cricket and Chesterfield Borough Council to ensure the future of the festival.

He is also grateful to many players - including Boycott, Barnett, Bob Taylor, John Wright, Peter Kristen and Chris Adams - for giving their memories of playing there.

The Jewel in Derbyshire's Crown is published by Pitch Publishing.

It will be on sale during the festival, at £19.99, from the Friends of Queen's Park Cricket in the Brampton Brewery marquee.

It will also be available in the Club Shop at the County Ground, Derby.

You can order the book, at £24.99 to include postage and packing. Send an email to [email protected] and details of how to pay will be provided.

The BRM Festival begins on Sunday (June 30) with a four-day County Championship match between Derbyshire and Yorkshire (11.0)