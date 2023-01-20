Xanthe Povey, aged 12 and a pupil at Highfields School has been kickboxing with the Alfreton PKA club since she was 7.

Instructor Antony Weston said, “Kickboxing is a fantastic sport for all ages and our club at Alfreton caters for both adults and children.

"We have several families who enjoy coming to class together as we can tailor the exercises to various ages and fitness levels. It is a great sport for improving both your physical and mental health.”

Xanthe Povey has written herself into the record books.

To achieve the Black Belt, Xanthe travelled to Birmingham and took part in a gruelling 5 hour examination.

She said, “It was a really long and tiring day but I knew that I had trained hard and was ready to take on the challenge of the black belt exam. I am so happy to be the youngest person in Derbyshire to achieve a Black Belt.

"I enjoy training at both the Alfreton and Wirksworth clubs and would recommend kickboxing to everyone. Not only have I learnt a great skill that keeps me fit but I have also made some fantastic friends.”

Antony adds, “We are all really proud of Xanthe’s achievement and I am looking forward to many of her class mates achieving their black belts in the future. We are a really friendly club and anyone interested in finding out more about PKA Kickboxing is welcome to attend one of our taster sessions.”

