Biggleswade RUFC thriller with Huntingdon ends all square

Action from Biggleswade's game with Huntingdon & District. Photo by David Kay.

From the off, Biggleswade set up to play fast, expansive rugby, spreading the ball with ease and putting the visitors under the cosh in their own 22. The pressure was rewarded just five minutes in, when Del Tribeck crashed through to score under the posts.

A scrum just inside Huntingdon’s half was then the foundation for a brilliant team try for Biggy. Slick hands and deep running lines led to great interlinking play between backs and forwards, with Jake Devereux finishing with a 30 metre dash to the try line.

Tribeck then managed to find a hole in the Huntingdon defence, collecting a clearance kick to score his second under the posts, converted by Richard Sinclair.

A mistake just in front of the Biggy line then saw a home team player sin-binned before Huntingdon scored their first try just right of the posts to make it 17-5.

After the break, Huntingdon crashed over for their second try, converted from close to the touch line, then found rare space on the far wing and their winger ran 70m to score their third try, again converted from long range, to lead 19-17.

But Dom Nott soon crashed over for Biggy’s bonus point try, converted by Brasier, abd Biggy were back in front (24-19) with ten minutes to play.