A sparking century partnership helped Chesterfield Seconds to victory in a top-of-the-table clash at Queen's Park.

Michael Michailidis and Alex Hibbert shared a stand of 134 in 21 overs to set up a six-wicket Derbyshire County League win over West Hallam White Rose. The visitors began the day as Division Four North leaders but Chesterfield's 22 points put them on pole position on 348, 10 ahead of West Hallam. Two teams go up and Eckington are third on 301 with three rounds of games left. A stylish 57 by left-hander Matt Tatler guided West Hallam, who were put in, to a promising 88-2. But left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett kept the visitors' scoring in check. Bowling one spell and taking two wickets from each end, he claimed 4-37 and also made a well-judged boundary catch. Matt Carrington (2-36) delivered a good spell of medium-pace from the Pavilion End and Detroy Smith ended the innings on 200 with a fine return from point, allowing keeper Callum Hiron to complete a run-out. Chesterfield lost two early wickets but Michailidis and Hibbert looked at home from the start. The right-handed Michailidis played several punchy cuts and drives before launching a series of powerful blows through and over mid-wicket. The left-handed Hibbert, an elegant stroke-maker, regularly found the boundary around square-leg. The light started to fade, hindering fielders as well as the batters, but Chesterfield were ahead of the required run-rate by that stage. Michailidis eventually fell for 72 and Hibbert for 71 but James Taylor and skipper Adam Woodhouse applied the finishing touches with eight of the 45 overs to spare. Chesterfield's third team beat Clowne Town fourths by 154 runs in Division Nine North. Skipper Eddie Grant (94 not out) and Lucas Khehra (84 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 194 in Chesterfield's 238-2 in 40 overs. Jayden Wood then took 4-5 and Ben Jenkins 4-20 as the hosts were bowled out for 82. The Sunday game against Cavaliers and Carrington was abandoned as a draw after a sudden deluge hit Queen's Park. Luke Westwell (66) and Matt Taylor (62) helped Chesterfield to 228-7 off 40 overs and the visitors were 48-3 when the downpour arrived. On Saturday the Seconds travel to Holmewood and the third team face Cutthorpe fourths at Calow. The Sunday side are away against Bawtry with Everton in the Mansfield & District League.