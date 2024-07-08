smart : Centurion Ben Kingham led Chesterfield's victory charge at Duffield

Chesterfield's best performance of the season set up an impressive Derbyshire County League victory at Duffield.

Opening bat Ben Kingham's unbeaten century - his first for the club - led the way in a seven-wicket win in the Division One clash.

Kemira Wijenayake also played a key role with a tightly-controlled spell of off-spin and a majestic knock of 60.

They were well supported by the rest of the side in a success which keeps Chesterfield in the thick of the promotion race.

Put in to bat, Duffield were going well on 67-1 after 14 overs. But the pairing of off-spinners Wijenayake and Harry Wilmott changed the game.

Both took a wicket and they applied a distinct brake on the scoring rate. That was crucial because the pitch was good for batting, the outfield was fast and the boundaries mostly short.Wijenayake kept a particularly tight rein. Bowling from the Pavilion End, he generally pushed the ball through quickly and gave the batters few opportunities to play aerial strokes in his spell of 1-25 off 12 overs.

Duffield did lift their scoring rate in the final 13 overs with Hashen Ramanayake making 77 not out. But Muhammad Zaroob (3-57) helped to ensure they were unable to hit top gear and their total of 226-5 off 50 overs seemed considerably below par for the conditions.

That looked even more the case when Kingham and Reece Johnson (27) launched the reply with a stand of 60 in 15 overs. The key partnership started when Wijenayake joined Kingham with Chesterfield 85-2 in the 24th over.

Wijenayake pulled his first delivery for four and looked in command at once. He mixed wristy drives and cuts with powerful strokes on the leg side. By the time he fell lbw for 60 off 56 deliveries, Chesterfield needed only 26 more off 11 overs.

The tall, left-handed Kingham based his innings on a sound defence but also found plenty of opportunities to drive powerfully down the ground. He reached his ton with a single into off-side and was exactly 100 not out when Zaroob clinched victory with a boundary to long-off.

Chesterfield had five overs to spare and their 22 points keep them third in Division One.

Two teams are promoted and, at the halfway stage, Chesterfield are third on 184 points, behind Clifton (209) and Ticknall (192).