Belper Town boss Grant Black rues missed opportunity after Chasetown defeat

Belper's Josh Woodcock sees a first-half chance go begging against Chasetown. Photo: Mike Smith.

Belper would have topped the league with a win given Ilkeston lost at Sporting Khalsa, and with other challengers dropping points too it ended up being Chasetown who were the biggest beneficiaries as they moved into third spot.

And for Black, it was very much a case of reflecting on what might have been, particularly given the nature of how the game was lost.

He said: “It was always going to be a game where due to the nature of the pitch, a mistake or someone making a bad decision could potentially win the game for either side.

"Unfortunately for us it was ourselves who made that mistake for the first goal with some miscommunication between defender and goalkeeper.

"We can’t dwell on it too long – I think we’ve lost two games out of 14 so we have to take the positives but it’s frustrating, especially when you see the results that have happened elsewhere with Ilkeston and Halesowen losing and Stamford drawing.

"Generally I felt we dealt with everything Chasetown had. They’re a good side and we kept the striker up top quiet for long periods but then he’s got his goal from an error.

"We did most things right but just lacked the final ball, cross or shot, it just wasn’t there for us.

"But that’s football and it’s something we have to accept. We’ve done well in lots of areas and played better than we have for a few weeks at times but we’ll take a look back at it and move on to the next game.”

Skipper Danny South echoed his manager’s comments, adding: “I felt we were the better side but the gaffer said at half-time the game would be won or lost by a mistake and that’s what happened.

"We want to win the league but we have to beat teams like Chasetown to do that. If we get in the play-offs we’d have done well but we want to win the league and teams have dropped points again today which we should have capitalised on.”