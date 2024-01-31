Battling Chesterfield fall to defeat in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Chesterfield soaked up some early pressure with excellent defending from Alex Kennerley and good saves from Ryan Matchett.

Chesterfield began to gain some momentum against a shaky Ben Rhydding defence where a good bit of close control by James Scattergood brought a short corner and a chance to open the scoring.

However, their efforts went unrewarded and after a calamity of Chesterfield errors Ben Rhydding opened the scoring with a calmly taken deflection and from that Chesterfield seemed deflated as the half time whistle went.

Chesterfield man-of-the-match Tom Collier (left)

Looking somewhat revitalised Chesterfield took to the second half with good intensity. The game began to open up and despite Chesterfield’s best efforts provided in the form of Luke Nash and Ryan Speed who looked bright in the opposing area, Chesterfield were unable to break the deadlock.

As hopes began to rise in the Chesterfield camp a series of bad decisions were made and it seemed that it wasn’t to be for Chesterfield as after a green card and an unlucky short corner Ben Rhydding made it 2-0 to seal the win.

Chesterfield manager Callum Taylor said: “The team stuck to the task for 70 minutes this week and will be looking to take the fighting spirit over to Lindum in what will be an exciting game under the lights on Friday evening.