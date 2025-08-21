Batting star Basra secures new deal with Derbyshire

Amrit Basra bats during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Gloucestershire and Derbyshire Falcons. Photo: Getty Images.

Batting all-rounder, Amrit Basra, has signed a two-year deal with Derbyshire.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Derbyshire for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, with his first half-century coming in the victory over Notts Outlaws at The Central Co-op County Ground.

A former captain of the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA), Basra was a regular performer for Derbyshire’s Second XI this campaign, standing out with his impressive strokeplay and ability to hit big.

He has extended his stay at The Central Co-op County Ground until the end of the 2027 season and will be available for all formats for the remainder of the season.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Amrit has impressed during his appearances for us and we feel he’s earned the opportunity to show what he can do longer-term. We’re excited by his talent and he has all the tools to be a very good player at this level.

“He is an example of why Second XI cricket is so important, because it gives players who may be without a county a chance to perform and get a chance in the professional game. We have a great relationship with SACA and Chris Highton has done a tremendous job of providing that platform and finding players for us to take a look at.”

Basra added: “My time with Derbyshire so far has been really enjoyable and I’m thrilled to be staying with the Club for the next two seasons.

“Things have moved very quickly for me over the last few months, but I’m thankful for the opportunity Derbyshire have given me and I want to repay them by helping the team get wins and entertaining our supporters.”