Batting collapse ends Chesterfield’s cup hopes

Harry Wilmott hit four sixes in the Derbyshire Premier Cup tie

A top-order batting collapse sank Chesterfield's hopes in their Derbyshire Premier Cup tie at Spondon.

A below full-strength side battled valiantly to get back into the first-round clash but ultimately the hosts edged home by four wickets.

Chesterfield won the toss and batted but plunged into deep trouble on 26-4 in the 12th over. From that point they were always chasing the game.

The rest of their innings was something of a salvage operation as they tried to ensure that they posted a score that gave them some hope.

That meant they had to temper some of their attacking instincts and play percentage shots. The fifth-wicket stand of 64 in 12 overs between Tom Wanford and Harry Wilmott got Chesterfield back into the contest.

Both played watchfully when necessary but also pushed the score along. Wanford hit three fours, including two powerful pulls, in one over but Wilmott provided the real fireworks with four huge sixes.

The first went into the car park behind the bowler's arm, the second over the pavilion at long-on, the third was straight down the ground and the fourth over long-off.

But Chesterfield were rocked by a double blow just after the mid-innings drinks break. Wilmott fell lbw for 41, attempting a reverse-sweep, and, in the following over, Wanford miscued a pull and was caught at mid-wicket for 29, making it 94-6.

Tom Keenan and Jacob Madin had to rebuild the innings again and they did so effectively, adding 41. Their partnership ended when Keenan over-balanced and was stumped for 11 and two balls later Madin was caught on the mid-wicket boundary for 19.

Chesterfield were eventually bowled out for 154 in the 38th of their possible 40 overs. They needed quick wickets in the Spondon reply and Reece Johnson took two in his first two overs, including one with the first ball of the innings.

Chesterfield bowled accurately and fielded tigerishly to restrict the scoring rate and the issue was still in the balance when Spondon were 53-3 after 20 overs.

But, crucially, Spondon had wickets in hand. They also had skipper Ali Dixon controlling the chase from the crease. He stroked the ball into gaps and launched the occasional big shot.