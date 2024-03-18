Baslow skater Clare to compete in world championships

Baslow’s Clare Whalley is among those selected by British Ice Skating (BIS) to represent Great Britain at the World Synchronized Skating Championships 2024 this April in Zagreb, Croatia.
By Sports Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2024, 23:00 GMT
Clare, 24, who grew up in Baslow and was educated at Lady Manners School, is part of Nottingham’s Icicles Senior sychronized skating team which has been chosen to represent GB in the event.

Clare has been skating since she was nine-years-old and has reached Elite Performance level previously in ice dance before changing discipline to join Team Icicles Sn. last season.

She trains every week at Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy (NSSA) and this will be the second time she will have represented her country at the World Championships.

The Icicles team in action with Clare Whalley at the front. (Photo courtesy of Digital Photo Events)The Icicles team in action with Clare Whalley at the front. (Photo courtesy of Digital Photo Events)
The Icicles team in action with Clare Whalley at the front. (Photo courtesy of Digital Photo Events)

The selection to represent GB is the culmination of a busy competitive season for the Icicles, who became British Champions in January.

Trained by head coaches Esther Morris and Lauren Kelly, the team perform two programmes, a short and a free, incorporating various compulsory elements, such as lifts, synchronized spins and jumps. Creative choreography is used in these complex routines so that the sixteen skaters tell a story on the ice, at speed to music, to present a seamless spectacle.

The competition will take place on April 5-6 in Zagreb, Croatia, where top ice skating teams from North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia will compete to be World Champions.

