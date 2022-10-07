Badminton star James earns Special Olympics ALT honour

James Wyatt.

James Wyatt, from Smalley near Heanor, has been elected as one of five new additions to the Special Olympics GB Athletics Leadership Team (ALT).

Special Olympics GB, which represents the voices of many thousands of athletes living with intellectual disabilities across Great Britain and champions an ethos of inclusion, welcomed the athletics, badminton, swimming and football player after a successful interview and selection process.

The new additions will join the other seven members of the Team currently in place.

James who trains, coaches and competes with Special Olympics Derbyshire has been with Special Olympics GB for the past ten years, representing his region in badminton, swimming, football and athletics – a real all-rounder. Now a qualified badminton coach, James says that his club has gained many new members who have been inspired by his story – which helps his leadership qualities so he can offer guidance to his club members and now, throughout the wider community of athletes.

James won a bronze medal for badminton at the Abu Dhabi World Games in 2019.

Tom Casson, business development manager (enterprise and leadership) who oversees the Athlete Leadership Team at Special Olympics GB said: “On behalf of everyone at Special Olympics GB we’d like to say huge congratulations to the new members of our ALT.

"We are incredibly proud of our ALT and the contributions they make to Special Olympics GB, and we are looking forward to welcoming new faces and voices to the mix.”

Colin Dyer, CEO for Special Olympics GB, commented: “As someone relatively new to Special Olympics GB it’s been a real pleasure to meet the ALT and understand their role within the organisation.

"When we say our athletes are at the heart of Special Olympics GB, we genuinely mean it and it’s down to the brilliance of our ALT.