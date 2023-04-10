Ashley is victorious in tight April medal at Leighton Buzzard GC

Kevin O’Donoghue (left) and Peter Sheridan (right) teamed up to win Leighton Seniors’ fourball betterball competition, collecting the trophy from the team they beat 6-4 in the final, Seniors Captain Paul Bishop (centre) and colleague Keith Griffiths.

​With the quadruple tie with nett scores of 69, the final placings were determined by individual scores over the last nine holes,

Twelve 12-handicapper Ashley Garner claimed top spot over Joshua Rowles playing off a handicap of just one, with Jonn Dymock third ahead of Jack Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other leading scores were: 70 – Callum Connew, Julian Scarr, Paul Whiteman; 71 – Charlie McNally, Thomas Campbell; 72 Gary Hart, Simon Light.

*Former Ladies Captain Lesley Brazier teamed up with Carolyn Chambers to win Leighton Ladies’ Coronation Foursomes with 33 points, two clear of current Captain Oonagh Russell and Ros Miles, with Sue Preston and Josie Sheridan third with 30 points.

*Seniors Captain Paul Bishop launched his inter-club programme with a tough match against Aspley Guise, losing 5-2 with one match halved.

Ian Rimmer and Derek Read and Steve Boud and Billy O’Neill won for Leighton with Peter Burgoyne and Michael Day halving their match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leighton squad bounced back with a 6-2 win against Beds & County with wins by John Brawn and Will Hawkes, Graham Westlake-Tritton and Richard Lancaster, Harry Adam and Andy McDonald, and Terry Lingham and Roy Virgee.