Mickey Arthur hopes to improve Derbyshire's fortunes.

The 53-year-old was speaking to the media at his first press conference since arriving in England, having recently left his role as head coach of Sri Lanka.

And he feels it’s a project he can get his teeth into at the Incora County Ground, with him being keen to stop the rot following a tough 2021 for his new club.

He said: “It has been a struggling county. and is an unfashionable county but I thought that is the county I want to go to. I want to come and be able to make a difference.

"My vision has Derbyshire as the county of choice because of what we offer in terms of structure, great coaching, opportunity and hopefully some success.

"I’ve been on the sub-continent for the last five years and had a wonderful time there, and have been doing international cricket non-stop for 12 years.

"Derby has been at the forefront of a lot of cricket conversations I’ve had over the years and I guess there was a certain inevitability I’d end up here.”

As well as his time with Sri Lanka, Arthur has also coached his native South Africa, adopted nation Australia and Pakista n and now hopes to use his experience to help both senior and younger players coming through the ranks with Derbyshire.

He said: "For any young player wanting to make his mark in English cricket, my vision is that they make Derbyshire their county of choice

"Derbyshire is a proper project. Gradual improvement is great, and you want to see gradual improvements but I'd like to say I am a winner.

"I hate losing with a passion. We'll hopefully improve and get better and better and better. If we're in it, we want to win it.

"It’ll take constant reaffirmation every day. Talking about winning, training every day and being proud to come through the gates and proud to put the kit on.

"It’s about training with passion and enthusiasm and that will in turn build the desire.