​Arrows U16 girls off to flyer

​The battle of Derbyshire went to the Arrows after they settled and began to outscore the Trailblazers, particularly in the first and third quarters.

Mae Murphy Duckenfield and Tekta Amensia powered the Arrows forward after a nervy start with four points personally each alongside three points from Georgina Hamilton to end the quarter ahead by 13-4.

In a well-contested and entertaining second quarter which the Arrows took 16-9, Duckenfield, Eve Hinchcliffe and Amensia all had four points as the Arrows hit the interval ahead 29-13.

Arrows got off to a great start.

Coach James Kelly made some vital input at this point and his team responded with a 17-6 blitz which put the game beyond the Trailblazers at 46-19.

Hinchcliffe and Esme Sait-Bush were major contributors to the Arrows success along with Megan Velazques-Pike.

Both teams were a touch scrappy in the final quarter which the Arrows won 14-9. Emilia Dally and Hinchcliffe were successful with Romy Sood as the Arrows closed out 60-28 winners.

Arrows Scorers; Eve Hinchcliffe 15, Tekta Amensia 14, Mae Murphy Duckenfield 12, Esme Sait-Bush 6, Georgina Hamilton 5 with Emilia Dally and Megan Velazques-Pike both 4.

Coach James Kelly will be pleased with the start as the girls have worked hard in the Summer.

Mae Murphy-Duckenfield led the side well and showed great moments of skill and speed.

Perhaps you’ve had success in a competition and want to show off your stats and medals, or maybe your team has enjoyed some cup success or even just played their next game and your weekly reports are keeping people up to date with their progress.