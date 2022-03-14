Derbyshire Arrows' U14 champions round off with another win at East Durham

Derbyshire Arrows' U14 squad with coach James Kelly.

The game was in the balance against the fourth-placed Lions at 57-52 to Arrows going into the final quarter.

However, the Arrows were on fire taking the quarter 31-8, showing why they are champions by being at their best when threatened, something they have done many times over a marathon season to finish with a 19-1 record.

The teams were locked together in the opening quarter with the Arrows eventually shading it by 21-16.

The second quarter was equally tight as the Lions looked to dent the Division-leading Arrows. The interval saw the Arrows still leading by 43-36.

The third quarter was very tense as Lions narrowed the gap even though Arrows still went into the final quarter ahead at 57-52.

The final quarter showed the Arrows at their imperious best, as with a mixture of strong defence and explosive offence they completely took the game away from the Lions, conceding only eight points while scoring 31 to ice the game at 88-60.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Zane Abbott 26, Eddie Reece 18, Curtis Usen 12, Jack Goodwill 10.

This victory underlines a long and tiring campaign for the Encon Arrows U14s.