Joseph Baugh was in good form for Arrows.

It was the Arrows’ defensive intensity that triggered a dominant offence as they gave up 25 points in the first quarter but only 36 over the next three.

Arrows began strongly in an entertaining opening quarter with Matt Wilson, Xavier McIntosh and Joseph Baugh prominent in the early action. However, Nottingham responded with a number of baskets of their own as they led at the end of an entertaining quarter.

Arrows re-grouped quickly and a three-pointer for Sedale Hanson-Young began a sensational run of points which saw them win the quarter 29-7, including a buzzer beating three-pointer from George Brownell.

There were eight points from Baugh and nine points from McIntosh as Arrows’ defence completely shut down Nottingham who only got baskets right at the end of the quarter.

Nottingham tried to respond but Arrows poured in another 28 point quarter with Callum McKenzie adding seven points to secure a 76-45 lead, before winning the final quarter 21-16.

Arrows Scorers; Xavier McIntosh 33, Joseph Baugh 28, George Brownell 12, Callam McKenzie 10

Head Coach Andrew Purnell said: “Defensive intensity generates our offence and the guys did well today and showed for two quarters where I need them to be.