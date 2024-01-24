​Arrows see off Wolves in thrilling encounter

Sam Williams (left) and George Brownell played key roles in Arrows' win.

It was a pulsating game of basketball with both teams wanting to play at high speed and with total commitment.

The game was tight throughout, with the teams going into the final two minutes at 70-69 to Arrows.

Once again it was Hamza Ibrahim who led the Arrows’ scoring with 20 points but there were top performances everywhere from the Arrows who now move to 8-5 overall.

The lead changed hands a number of times in the opening quarter and it was the visiting Wolves that took it 23-21.

Sam Williams and Hamza Ibrahim led the Arrows with seven points each.

The pace was unrelenting into the second quarter but it was the Arrows who were carrying the fight to the Wolves.

Hamza Ibrahim added a further ten points while the Arrows hit five three pointers in the quarter, two from Jacob Parades.

The Arrows reached the interval with a narrow lead at 44-42.

The third quarter was very tight with the Arrows dominating the early part to lead 50-42 and the Wolves fighting back as the Encon Arrows closed ahead at 59-55.

It was encouraging to see the return of George Brownell linking again with captain Callam McKenzie as both hit baskets.

The fourth quarter was a more defensive affair but baskets from Titus Berzinis and Sam Williams put the Arrows further ahead.

There was great drama as the teams were locked together with the Arrows leading 70-69 with just two minutes remaining.

However, it was the Arrows who came through as the two brothers Hamza and Mahamud Ibrahim combined to see the Arrows home at 75-70.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 20, Sam Williams 15, Titus Berzinis 9, Jacob Parades and Callam McKenzie 8