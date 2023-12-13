​Arrows see off rivals while U14s win again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both teams had extended runs of scoring in the game before a strong run to finish the game saw the Encon Arrows secure victory.

The Eagles started the stronger with Paul Walsh on form while Hamza Ibrahim and brother Mahammud replied for the Arrows. Baskets by Adam Moore tipped the quarter in favour of the Arrows by 26-21.

The second quarter was very evenly contested with first the Encon Arrows having a run under Sam Williams while Ollie Hylands and Walsh hit back to tie the quarter 22-22 leaving the Encon Arrows a small interval lead 48-43.

Arrows U14s captain William Collins.

The third quarter saw the Eagles open with a 9-0 run that had Arrows coach Jonny Kelly reaching for a time out. Arrows remarkably, under captain Callam McKenzie, replied with a run of their own cutting back the deficit in the quarter as the Encon Arrows still led 66-63.

Arrows hit straight away with bombs landed by McKenzie twice and Hamza Ibrahim who poured in “three-pointers” to give the Arrows a decisive advantage that they would not release. Jaden Crump added to the Eagles woes with baskets taking the quarter 31-21 and a win by 97-84.

Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 26, Sam Williams 15, Callam McKenzie and Mohammud Ibrahim 14.

This win moves the Encon Arrows to 6-2 and third place in the division.

*Arrows U14 Boys easily saw off Leicester Foundation 83-39 to continue their perfect record.

Arrows took control from the onset and were too athletic for Leicester, taking the quarter 24-10. Jason Shuttleworth was effective in a wider role, scoring two early baskets. Alex Wilson scored 11 points, underlining his potential.

Arrows continued to pile on the pressure in the second quarter in which Eddie Scahill and Ollie Walpole were prominent behind the inspirational play of captain Will Collins. Arrows led 49-22 at the interval.

Coach James Kelly was able to play all his players major minutes in the second half avoiding needless injuries. There were baskets for Zach Ogundazi and a sensational finish from Lawrence Sarigiannis, supported by the tenacious defence of Charlie Haslingden.