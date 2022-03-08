Arrows prevailed in a high-scoring encounter.

The standard from both teams was extremely high as they exchanged baskets for the better part of two hours. Sedale Hanson-Young led all scorers in the game with 24 points but he was well supported by Xavier McIntosh.

The first quarter saw both teams start aggressively but it was the Arrows who had the better leading 27-20. Hanson-Young had six points quickly and distributed the ball to see scores from McIntosh and Callam McKenzie. Alex Lycoudis also hit a pair of three-pointers.

Bristol hit back strongly in the second quarter but good work from Imzy Camera and three triples, including one on the buzzer from Hanson-Young in amassing a further 13 points, saw the Arrows lead 49-39 at the interval.

Both teams regrouped at the half and it was Bristol who found some answers taking the quarter 21-16 leaving the Arrows’ lead precarious at 65-60.

A magnificent fourth quarter saw the teams desperately go for the victory. McKenzie and George Brownell seemed to be everywhere while McIntosh and Matt Wilson worked tirelessly.

It came down to desire and composure and the Arrows had it in abundance.

Great play brought foul shots and the Arrows remained rock solid to ice the game.